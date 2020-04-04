‘Apply only online’

THANJAVUR

Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district administrations announced that hereafter only online applications will only be entertained for vehicle pass to move out of the respective districts.

Those who wish to apply for vehicle pass to move out of Thanjavur or Tiruvarur districts in order to attend pre-determined marriages or for medical treatment or to attend the funeral have to make the application through www.thanjavur.nic.in and www.tiruvarur.nic.in, respectively.

Temporary markets

Temporary markets for selling non-vegetarian edible items have been established under Thanjavur Corporation and Pattukottai Municipal limits.

These temporary markets would function at the Temporary Bus Stand, Saint Bethuru High School premises, Kizhavasal, Palace Playground, Thilakar Thidal, Thenkizh Alangam Higher Secondary School premises, Corporation Ground, SNM Rehman Nagar, Aattukara Street, Saint Vyakula Matha Church premises, Kallukulam and at the New Bus Stand in Thanjavur Corporation and at Aanaivizhunthan Kulatheru, Azhagiri Market, Bus Stand and on the Travellers Bungalow premises in Pattukottai Municipality.

Apart from this, meat shops would function in 84 places, chicken shops in 79 places and fish stalls at 73 places in 22 Town Panchayats in the district, according to a press release. The meat shops would remain closed on April 6 on account of Mahavir Jayanthi.