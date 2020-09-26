Applications invited for distribution of wheelchairs

The district administration has invited applications for distribution of wheelchairs meant for those affected by muscular distrophy or spinal problems.

The wheelchairs will be distributed based on an interview at the Collectorate on October 9, a press release from Collector M. Govinda Rao said. Applicants must submit copies of their family card, Aadhaar card and two photographs, either in person or through post before October 6.

The beneficiaries will comprise those who fulfil the stipulation of paralysis of hands and legs. The applicants are expected to have national identity cards for the differently abled. Students, employees and self-employed people will be given preference, the release said.

It added that 10% of the wheelchairs will be given to Central and State government employees from among eligible applicants. Another 10% will be given to senior citizens. Men over the age of 60 years and women over 55 years of age are eligible to apply.

More details will be provided over phone: 04362 236791, the release said.