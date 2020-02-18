App for SHG products developed by NIT formally launched

An e-commerce mobile application developed by National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T), exclusively for promoting products developed by self-help groups (SHG), was formally launched on Monday.

The App, Thirumathi Kart, was developed under a Department of Science and Technology-sponsored project, ‘Design and development of ICT-enabled cloud-based mobile application for self-promotion of products developed by self-help groups.’

The main objective of the project was to link customers with SHGs to empower women with sustainable income-generation options. While Thirumathi Kart will be the main app for public usage, the other two, Thirumathi Kart (seller) and Thirumathi Kart (logistics), are for use among the SHGs, according to M. Brindha, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT-T, who was part of the team that developed the apps.

The apps were launched by Collector S. Sivarasu in the presence of Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, and other officials at the inauguration of a five-day executive development programme, ‘Marketing strategies in the digital era: self-promotion of SHG products through Thirumathi Kart.’

Ms. Brinda said the Thirumathikart App would be available for download from Playstore after the end of the five-day training. Customers could find and buy products made by SHGs through the platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sivarasu commended NIT-T for addressing a social cause by developing a customised app for SHGs. He called upon SHG members to make full use of the app and observed that its success depended on them.

Ms.Mini Shaji Thomas observed that ‘Thirumathi Kart would serve as a bridge between SHGs and customers. It would help SHG producers reach their targeted customers. She urged students to take up such socially relevant projects.

N. Saravanan, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam, Tiruchi, N. Sivakumaran, Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering, M. Sridevi, Assistant Professor, Computer science and Engineering, NIT-T, spoke.