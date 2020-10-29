App-based delivery service of essentials launched

A Kumbakonam-based company has launched an app-based delivery service of essentials in the city. Named ‘Delibots’, the service aims to purchase, pick up and drop any essentials for the customer.

Announcing its launch in the city, A. Muhammed Mukarak, Director, Delibots, said on Thursday that the sole aim was to bring such services to Tier II and Tier III cities in Tamil Nadu. “Why must only the tier I cities enjoy these services? We have needs and requirements too, and with a service like Delibots, we seek to bridge the gap,” he said.

The service will cover a 20-km radius around the city and has milk and dairy delivery, fruits and vegetables, delivery from restaurants, meat and seafood shops, groceries, medicines, and even pet supplies. A bike-pool option has also been launched for a single-person pickup and drop facility.

The app was launched in Tiruchi by V. Govindarajulu, State Secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu and A. Zameer Pasha, former governor, Rotary International District 3000.

Mr. Govindarajulu said that services like Delibots would help small vendors to reach consumers. “We will be happy to hand over our ware to them if they are able to deliver it directly to the consumer,” he said.

Dr. Pasha said that the service is necessary to encourage people to stay at home. “People venture out to purchase essentials most of the time. With a service that reaches their doorsteps, social distancing can be maintained well,” he said.

Female riders have also been employed by the service to ensure safety to women customers.