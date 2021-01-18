Another smart toilet complex opens in city

An existing toilet complex on West Boulevard Road has been converted into a Smart Toilet and has been opened for public use. The toilet complex, located near the Main Guard Gate records sizeable footfall daily.
The toilet complex, set up in a 600 square feet area, features three sections- one for men, one for women and one child-friendly toilet. A shower facility is also available. Both the men and women's toilets have three restrooms each while the women's restrooms have also been fitted with a sanitary napkin vending machine, where a napkin would be disposed for ₹1. An incinerator for used napkins too, has been set up. The child-friendly toilet features a child-sized western toilet.
Shoppers who alight from buses at WB Road and head to NSB Road and the bazaar area for shopping use the facility the most, an in-charge at the complex said. During the recent Pongal holidays, the footfall had gone up to at least 100 users a day, the in-charge said.
However, many are hesitant to access the facilities due to the usage fee, the in-charge said as ₹5 is charged for both men and women. “We think it is justified as we clean the restrooms at least five times a day. During the pandemic people are hesitant to use public restrooms because of hygiene concerns. The public must understand the importance of such services,” he said. Meanwhile, parents do not allow their children to access the children's toilet as they must pay extra for it, he added.
