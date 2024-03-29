GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Annual wildlife census conducted at Point Calimere

March 29, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Around 11 students from Thiru Vi Ka College in Tiruvarur district and officials of the Forest Department were involved in the wildlife census conducted at the Point Calimere on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The annual wildlife census was conducted at Point Calimere by the Forest Department here.

Around 11 students from Thiru Vi Ka College in Tiruvarur district and officials of the Forest Department were involved in the wildlife census.

The forest range officer in Vedaranyam, B. Ayub Khan said, “an orientation programme was conducted for the students on Thursday in which experts gave a detailed presentation on the methodology for carrying out the census. On Friday the census was conducted on 12 transects here. Point Calimere is known for blackbucks and we expect an increase in their numbers this year. The result of the census will be out in two days.”

The census was conducted under the guidance of the Wildlife Warden Abhishek Tomar.

