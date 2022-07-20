Announcement on Ph.D. and NET/SET completion could render several guest lecturers jobless

A group of guest lecturers in the 10 newly-converted government arts and science colleges - erstwhile constituent units of Bharathidasan University - face the ignominy of losing their jobs in the wake of the Higher Education Department's announcement that only those with Ph.D/ NET/SET (National Eligibility Test / State Eligibility Test) will be permitted to continue in the job.

About 30 percent of the over 600 guest faculty in these 10 government arts and science colleges do not possess the specified qualification, according to a representative of a teachers’ association.

A minimum qualification of M.Phil sufficed at the time of appointment to the post several years back. But, not all with M.Phil qualification could secure Ph.D. or a pass in NET/SET, due to which they find themselves at a disadvantage. The Higher Education Department had indicated in the annoncement that the services of those without the necessary qualification will be terminated and interview will be conducted to fill the vacancies arising due to this reason.

Principals of the government arts and science colleges had, on Wednesday, reportedly submitted the details of the staff with the specified qualification and those who do not possess the same in a specified format.

A guest lecturer in one of these colleges said that completing Ph.D. under the prevailing circumstances is a tough proposition. The ordeal begins with clearing the entrance test conducted by the university, and intensifies at the second stage when the candidate has to identify the guide, he said.

As per the existing rules, even those with NET/SET will have to necessarily enrol for Ph.D. after a certain duration in the job.

All through the duration of five years duration of part-time Ph.D., the guest lecturers are required to be on their toes to complete the degree. The toughest part is at the stage when they have to get two of their publications presented in UGC-approved journals. The Cosortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) established by the UGC keeps updating its list of approved journals on a periodic basis. For instance, the thesis of the researcher gets rejected if the journal does not find a place in the UGC-CARE List in the six months following submission of synopsis, a senior professor said.

The Higher Education Department is already besieged with demands by the guest lecturers possessing the necessary qualification for enhancement of the salary on par with their counterparts in other States.

At present, Tamil Nadu pays the least salary of Rs. 20,000 per month to the guest lecturers. Other States have apparently made earnest attempts to comply with the UGC's emphasis on payment of Rs. 1,500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 per month.