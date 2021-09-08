Tiruchirapalli

Anna Universty Research Excellence Award for Tiruchi Professor

Professor K. Ruckmani receives the Research Excellence Award from Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi.  

K. Ruckmani, Director, Center for Excellence in Nanobio Translational Research, and Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, Anna University, Tiruchi, has won the Research Excellence Award 2021, given to faculty members who made exceptional research and outstanding contributions in science.

Md. Ruckmani was recognised for her research contribution comprising more than 100 research publications in Scopus Indexed journals and creativity, innovation and level of scientific inquiry in her projects.

At the Grand Awards Ceremony in Anna University earlier this week, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi presented the prestigious award to her.

As the first women Ph.D. holder of Pharmacy in Tamil Nadu, Ms. Ruckmani established two national facilities supported by DST with state of art instrumentation.

Other prestigious awards bagged by her included Distinguished Researcher Award 2019, Tamilnadu Senior Scientist Award 2018, Tamilnadu Scientist Award 2014, Tamilnadu Young Women Scientist Award 2006, Best Innovation Award, and Women Achiever Award.

The distinguished academic also had to her credit over 150 refereed publications, and three granted patents.


