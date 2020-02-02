Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi gets key party post in Tiruchi

Days after elevating K.N. Nehru, hitherto Tiruchi South Secretary and party strongman for about three decades, as Principal Secretary, the DMK has appointed Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, a close associate of party president M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, to the key post of district secretary (Tiruchi South).

The DMK has created one more unit (Tiruchi Central) by tweaking the jurisdictions of Tiruchi South and North units. In effect, Mr. Poyyamozhi would be stepping into the shoes of Mr. Nehru.

DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan said in a statement that Kaduvetti Thyagarajan would be the district secretary for Tiruchi North, and Vairamani for Tiruchi Central. Mr. Nehru had been the strongman of the DMK in Tiruchi since he was made as the district secretary in 1994 replacing (late) N. Selvaraj after he had switched loyalty to MDMK formed by Vaiko after splitting the DMK.

Since then Mr. Nehru has held the post, except a brief period for about two years. An MLA representing Tiruchi west assembly constituency, Mr. Nehru was made a Minister for the first time in 1989. He was inducted in the DMK cabinet led by M. Karunanidhi in 1996 and 2006 too.

Mr. Nehru, who was known for his organisation skills, has conducted many State conferences of the party since he took the baton from Mr. Selvaraj.

The organisational change in Tiruchi DMK has given prominence to Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi, son of Mr. Stalin’s close friend, the late Anbil Poyyamozhi.

Representing the DMK in the State assembly from Tiruverumbur constituency, he is often seen along with Mr. Stalin and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi whenever they tour the State.

Mr. Mahesh is a third generation politician in his family. His grandfather Anbil P. Dharmalingam was known as the 'iron man' of the DMK till his death.

“Though the AIADMK is strong in rural areas of the Tiruchi district, Mr. Nehru had worked hard to capture all panchayat unions and the district panchayat in the recent polls to local bodies in rural parts. The organisation abilities of Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is mainly in Chennai, are yet to be tested,” a DMK leader in Tiruchi said.