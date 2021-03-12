Manoharan, Sarubala nominated

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded former Government Chief Whip R.Manoharan for the Tiruchi East Assembly constituency and former Mayor Sarubala R.Tondaiman for the Srirangam constituency.
In the previous election, Mr. Manoharan contesting on a AIADMK ticket lost to K.N. Nehru in Tiruchi West. Mr. Manoharan, who had represented Tiruchi East earlier, was initially re-nominated for the constituency in 2016 but was shifted to Tiruchi West apparently after the party wanted an experienced candidate to take on Mr. Nehru.
Ms.Sarubala had served as Mayor for two terms between 2001 and 2009 when she resigned to unsuccessfully contest the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket from Tiruchi. She contested again in 2014, also on the Congress ticket, but lost again. She was unsuccessful again as the AMMK candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Maanila Congress, which has been alloted two seats in the central region in the AIADMK alliance, has nominated D.R.Dharmaraj as its candidate for the Lalgudi constituency and former MLA N.R.Rangarajan for the Pattukottai constituency. Mr.Dharmaraj is the secretary of the Federation of Bus Operators Associations of Tamil Nadu and state executive committee member of the TMC.
