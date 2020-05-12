Tiruchirapalli

AMMK IT wing secretary detained for ‘defaming’ Health Minister

The Pudukottai Town police on Monday detained P. Muthukumar (35), the state IT wing secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on charges of ‘defaming’ State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar in a Facebook post recently.

A case was registered against Muthukumar, a native of Vanur in Villupuram district, recently in this regard on a complaint preferred by an AIADMK functionary Gunaseelan of Pudukottai Town.

Mr. Vijayabaskar had recently distributed free rice bags to the poor in view of the current lockdown in his Viralimalai Assembly constituency. The bags carried his picture.

The accused had allegedly inserted the caption ‘Naalaaya Muthalvar’ (Future Chief Minister) above the photograph of Mr. Vijayabaskar on the rice bag. The images went viral in the social media platform thereafter.

Based on a complaint from Mr.Gunaseelan, a case was registered by the Pudukottai Town Police. Muthukumar was picked up from his house near Vanur by a team from the Pudukottai Police on Monday.

