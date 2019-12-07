Tiruchirapalli

Amman idol found

more-in

TIRUCHI

A metal idol of Goddess Amman was recovered at Konkudi village near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

Measuring about one-and-half feet in height and weighing nearly five kg, the idol was found when foundation works for the construction of an anganwadi centre were being carried out at the village in the morning, said police sources.

Locals who noticed the idol immediately informed the revenue authorities. The idol was sent to the Aranthangi taluk office. A few months ago some idols were recovered from the same village.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 5:33:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/amman-idol-found/article30230908.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY