Amman idol found

TIRUCHI
A metal idol of Goddess Amman was recovered at Konkudi village near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Saturday.
Measuring about one-and-half feet in height and weighing nearly five kg, the idol was found when foundation works for the construction of an anganwadi centre were being carried out at the village in the morning, said police sources.
Locals who noticed the idol immediately informed the revenue authorities. The idol was sent to the Aranthangi taluk office. A few months ago some idols were recovered from the same village.
