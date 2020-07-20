Amma Mandapam bathing ghat kept out of bounds for public on Aadi Amavasai

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along the Cauvery river in Srirangam wore a deserted look on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Monday as it was kept out of bounds for public to take a dip in the river and conduct rituals for their ancestors.
The Srirangam Police under whose jurisdiction the bathing ghat falls had barricaded the entrance leading to the ghat preventing the entry of public for conducting rituals in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases at Tiruchi and due to the lockdown this year.
Not only the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, but also other paths leading to the Cauvery river were barricaded with police personnel deployed there to prevent public entry. Around 100 police personnel were deployed at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat and other locations such as Veereswaram in this connection, said police sources.
Barricades were also installed at other places along the Cauvery river near Tiruchi city such as Tiruparaithurai, Kambarasampettai, Palur, Murungapettai and Mukkombu. Public refrained from coming to these locations in view of the lockdown, said the sources. Police personnel were also deployed at Ayyampalayam bathing ghat, Mayanur dam, Uppilliyapuram and Azhagu Nachiamman bathing ghat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath