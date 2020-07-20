Amma Mandapam bathing ghat kept out of bounds for public on Aadi Amavasai

The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat along the Cauvery river in Srirangam wore a deserted look on the occasion of ‘Aadi Amavasai’ on Monday as it was kept out of bounds for public to take a dip in the river and conduct rituals for their ancestors.

The Srirangam Police under whose jurisdiction the bathing ghat falls had barricaded the entrance leading to the ghat preventing the entry of public for conducting rituals in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases at Tiruchi and due to the lockdown this year.

Not only the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, but also other paths leading to the Cauvery river were barricaded with police personnel deployed there to prevent public entry. Around 100 police personnel were deployed at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat and other locations such as Veereswaram in this connection, said police sources.

Barricades were also installed at other places along the Cauvery river near Tiruchi city such as Tiruparaithurai, Kambarasampettai, Palur, Murungapettai and Mukkombu. Public refrained from coming to these locations in view of the lockdown, said the sources. Police personnel were also deployed at Ayyampalayam bathing ghat, Mayanur dam, Uppilliyapuram and Azhagu Nachiamman bathing ghat.