Allotment of shops at Kallikudi may be over by September first week

108 traders of the Gandhi Market are to be given priority in allocation

TIRUCHI

The Department of Agricultural and Marketing is pulling out all the stops to complete the allocation of shops to traders at the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi on the outskirts of the city by first week of September.

Significantly, 108 traders of the Gandhi Market, who were earlier allotted shops at the market but had failed pay rent or renew the agreements, have now paid their dues and are to be given priority in allocation of shops now.

The 108 traders have been called for counselling by the Selection Committee on August 19 and 20 to discuss issues such as the revised rentals for the shops. The traders have been sent individual communication asking them to attend the counselling. The counselling is to be conducted in batches in four sessions spread across the two days, source told The Hindu.

Based on the outcome of the counselling, the allotment of the rest of the shops will be finalised by the Selection Committee, headed by the Collector. With a petition pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking the opening of the Kallikudi Market, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business is keen to complete the allotment at the earliest.

Wholesale traders of the Gandhi Market, for whom the Central Market at Kallikudi was originally intended for, have been opposing any move to shift them out of the Gandhi Market, claiming that the Kallikudi market complex was too far away from the city and the shops did not suit their requirements.

The District Market Committee had in June called for fresh applications from traders for allotment of 623 shops at the market after revoking the allotment of 288 shops to traders at the market, many of them traders at the Gandhi Market, as they had failed to function and renew the agreements.

The shops were allotted in 2018 for a period of 11 months and the agreements have not been renewed after that. As many as 968 applications were received in response to the call.

Official sources indicated that the shops were now in good demand and many had made substantially higher bids over the minimum rentals fixed by the authorities. Earlier this month, a handful of farmers groups had opened about 15 shops at the market to enter the retail market. However, due to poor patronage, most of them could not sustain their operations. Officials said three shops were functioning still. Both officials and farmers groups expect the market to become fully functional once public transport resumes and the lockdown restrictions are eased.

The District Market Committee had allotted 104 shops to 52 Farmers Interest groups (FIGs), Farmers Producers Groups (FPGs) and Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) at nominal rent. Notices have been sent to 28 of the groups who have not taken possession of the shops.

It is reliably understood that Department officials have recommended to the higher authorities that the norms for allotment of the shops to the farmers groups be relaxed. Earlier, shops were allotted to groups based on their seniority. Groups started under the Collective Farming Scheme were also given priority. Officials have recommended that recently formed groups which have evinced interest in running the shops can also be made eligible for allotment and expect a decision soon.