All set for counting process today

Agents of candidates must carry COVID-19 negative certificates

The stage is set for counting of votes polled in the Assembly election in the region.

Tiruchi Collector-cum-District Election Officer S. Divyadarshini said arrangements were in place at all four centres for counting of votes polled in nine constituencies of the district.

While votes polled in Tiruchi (East) and TiruchI (West) would be counted at Jamal Mohamed College in TiruchI, Saranathan College of Engineering at Panjappur would be the centre for counting of votes polled in Manapparai and Thiruverumbur constituencies.

The votes polled in Lalgudi and Mannachanallur constituencies would be counted at K. Ramakrishnan College of Engineering near Samayapuram. Imayam College of Engineering would be the centre for counting of votes polled in Thuraiyur and Musiri constituencies.

Strong rooms, where EVMs were kept, would be opened in the presence of agents of candidates. Fourteen tables had been set up at the counting centres.

Ms. Divyadarshini said counting of postal ballots would be taken up at 8 a.m. followed by EVMs. Each table would have a supervisor, an assistant and a micro-observer. Counting of votes would be undertaken in the presence of agents of candidates, who should come to the centre before 7 a.m.

She said 3,562 personnel had been drafted for counting duty. A total of 2,352 agents of candidates were expected to participate in the process. They had been clearly instructed to have COVID-19 negative certificate. They would not be allowed to enter counting centres if they failed to produce the negative certificate. Those found with high body temperature would not be allowed inside.

The Collector said personnel,who were drafted for counting, had been asked to report for duty at 5 a.m. They would come to know the tables allotted to them after randomisation. Early trends would be known around noon. Arrangements had been made to announce the lead position at the end of every round.

Karur

Collector Prashant M. Wadnere said agents would not be allowed to carry mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets inside the counting hall. They could bring calculator. Lead position would be announced after completion of each round. Chances were bright for announcement of results in the evening.

All arrangements had been made at M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering, where the votes polled in Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Kulithalai and Aravakurichi constituencies would be counted. Candidates were clearly instructed not to resort to celebration in any form in view of spread of COVID-19 infection.