Alagiri stages protest on railway track against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

March 23, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
The TNCC president, K.S.Alagiri staging a rail roko demonstration at Kumbakonam railway station on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri with a few others protested on a railway track at Kumbakonam railway station on Thursday against the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by a Court in Surat district, Gujarat, in a criminal defamation case filed by Surat MLA Prunesh Modi.

According to official sources, the TNCC president who was on a tour of Thanjavur district, went to the Kumbakonam railway station at around 11-45 a.m. coinciding with the arrival of the Cholan Superfast Express train from Tiruchi to Chennai Egmore.

He along with a group of local Congress party office-bearers blocked the train by entering the track area and raised slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holding it responsible for the sentencing of the Mr. Gandhi in the defamation case filed in April 2019.

Talking to reporters later, Mr.Alagiri accused the ruling BJP of resorting to oppression “to stall the rise of Mr Gandhi in national politics.”

