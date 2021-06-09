AITUC for incentives, relief to conservancy workers

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has called upon the State government to extend the incentives and relief provided to frontline workers to conservancy staff too.

In a memorandum to the government submitted through Collectors and local body officials, AITUC said government doctors, nurses and other workers in the health department had been categorised as frontline workers and incentives and relief were extended to them and their families in the event of their death due to COVID-19. However, the supporting role played by conservancy workers of local bodies had been neglected.

Insisting that conservancy workers, irrespective of whether they were confirmed or on contract, should also be considered as frontline workers, the trade union demanded that their services be regularised and ₹25 lakh provided to their family in the event of their death due to COVID-19.

It also demanded government employment for one member of the bereaved family.