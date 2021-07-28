DMK has betrayed students on the NEET issue: AIADMK

Cadre of the AIADMK staged demonstrations at various places in Tiruchi and other districts on Wednesday condemning the DMK government for not implementing its poll promises.

Former Member of Parliament P. Kumar who is the party’s south district secretary led the demonstration organised at Sakthi Nagar near Tiruverumbur. He said the DMK had given 505 poll promises besides giving assurances district-wise in the run up to the Assembly elections. However, the party had failed to deliver on the promises it had made. The DMK government had failed to withdraw NEET as promised.

The DMK government had betrayed the people by not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel. The prices of petrol and diesel had only increased after the elections. The party members raised slogans condemning the DMK government for displaying vengeful attitude against the AIADMK members and demanded the government not to book false cases.

The demonstration at the AIADMK party office at Thennur here was headed by former Minister and the party’s Tiruchi urban district secretary Vellamandi Natarjan. The stir at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi was headed by former Minister and the party’s north district secretary M. Paranjothi. Police sources said AIADMK members expressed their opposition against the DMK by holding placards at various places in Tiruchi city.

Demonstrations were also held at various places in Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts. Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator and Orathanadu MLA R. Vaithilingam on Wednesday said that his party would stage a demonstration against the Centre if it failed to prevent the construction of a dam at Mekedatu.

Speaking to reporters at Thanjavur after heading a demonstration against the DMK government, Mr. Vaithilingam said the ruling DMK government should reduce the prices of petrol and diesel as promised and desist from booking false cases against AIADMK members. The DMK government should take steps to cancel NEET and immediately provide a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 to housewives as promised.