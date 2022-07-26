AIADMK stages demonstration against power tariff hike

AIADMK cadres staged a demonstration in the city on Tuesday, protesting against the proposal to increase power tariff in the State.

P. Thangamani, former Electricity Minister and party secretary, Namakkal district, led the protest held near Anna Statue on behalf of the Tiruchi (urban) unit of the party. Malaikottai V. Ayyappan, former councillor and senior members of the AIADMK took part in it.

The protestors, carrying placards, raised slogans against the DMK government for the mismanagement of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). They said the proposed power tariff hike would severely hit people of all walks of life. They demanded that the State government withdraw the proposal.

Mr. Thangamani said the consumers should not be burdened by the mismanagement of Tangedco by the State government. The DMK government, since it assumed office in May 2021, had increased property tax and several other taxes. The government had no rationale to effect a hike in power tariff. It showed that it never bothered about the sufferings of the people..