AIADMK reshuffles office-bearers of Mayiladuthurai district

The ruling AIADMK has reshuffled the office-bearers of its Mayiladuthurai district unit.
A release issued by O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister and co-coordinator of the party, on Friday stated that P. V. Bharathi, till now secretary of the Amma Peravai and Sirkazhi MLA, had been made chairman of the presidium of the district unit. His place had been given to V.G. K. Senthilnathan, who so far held the post of secretary of the district unit of the party.
Poompuhar MLA, S. Pavunraj, had been made the new secretary of the district unit. R. Selvaraj, secretary of the MGR Mandram in the district, had been appointed joint secretary while his earlier post was entrusted with A.C.N. Vijayabalan, who was hitherto chairman of the presidium of the district unit, the release added.
