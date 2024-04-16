GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIADMK candidate in Mayiladuthurai faces the heat from sugarcane farmers

P. Babu blamed the DMK government for the current situation and assured the protesting farmers in Thirumandankudi that he would address their problems

April 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency P. Babu was flooded with questions from sugarcane cultivators attached to the erstwhile private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi on Tuesday during his electioneering on the outskirts of Kumbakonam.

A group of farmers, which was on a relay protest near the defunct sugar mill at Thirumandankudi that has been acquired by a distillery company, for over 500 days in support of their demands, intercepted Mr. Babu when he visited Maruthuvakudi and nearby hamlets on Tuesday.

When farmers surrounded him with questions over their unresolved issues, Mr. Babu blamed the DMK government for the current situation and assured them that their issues would be solved soon. Though unconvinced by his assurance, farmers let him carry on with his electioneering in the villages that were earlier under the purview of the defunct private sugar mill for supply of sugarcane.

The sugarcane cultivators were continuing their protest despite the announcement made by the political party affiliated Union that the relay agitation had been ‘withdrawn’ because of the general elections and the issue would be resolved amicably through the Thanjavur district administration later.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.