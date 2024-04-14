AIADMK cadres confused by claims of many leaders, says Balakrishan

April 14, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Many persons claiming to be leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has confused the party’s cadres, said Communist Party of India(Marxist) State Secretary K Balakrishnan.

Campaigning for Congress candidate R. Sudha in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Balakrishnan said: “With persons like T.T.V. Dhinakaran, V.K. Sasikala, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami trying to own AIADMK party, the cadres are confused as to whom the party really belongs.”

“Can Mr. Edappadi say Narendra Modi is an unfit Prime Minister? He will not criticise Mr. Modi. Mr. Edappadi having played crucial role in the implementations of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA), three farm laws, and other anti-people laws, cheats his party cadre by pretending to be anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he said.

Accusing the BJP government of not waiving loans of farmers, students, and small businessmen, Mr. Balakrishnan said: “Mr. Modi has waived only the loans of billionaires. Instead of seeking votes from them, Mr. Modi has come to poor people for whom he did nothing.”

According to him, “the BJP and its related outfits are solely responsible for the religious riots that has happened in the nation.”

Mr. Balakrishnan also alleged that on an average only 32 days of work was given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.