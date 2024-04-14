GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIADMK cadres confused by claims of many leaders, says Balakrishan

April 14, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Many persons claiming to be leaders of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has confused the party’s cadres, said Communist Party of India(Marxist) State Secretary K Balakrishnan.

Campaigning for Congress candidate R. Sudha in Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Balakrishnan said: “With persons like T.T.V. Dhinakaran, V.K. Sasikala, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami trying to own AIADMK party, the cadres are confused as to whom the party really belongs.”

“Can Mr. Edappadi say Narendra Modi is an unfit Prime Minister? He will not criticise Mr. Modi. Mr. Edappadi having played crucial role in the implementations of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA), three farm laws, and other anti-people laws, cheats his party cadre by pretending to be anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he said.

Accusing the BJP government of not waiving loans of farmers, students, and small businessmen, Mr. Balakrishnan said: “Mr. Modi has waived only the loans of billionaires. Instead of seeking votes from them, Mr. Modi has come to poor people for whom he did nothing.”

According to him, “the BJP and its related outfits are solely responsible for the religious riots that has happened in the nation.”

Mr. Balakrishnan also alleged that on an average only 32 days of work was given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.