AIADMK cadre stage protest

AIADMK cadre on Saturday staged protests in the Cauvery delta districts demanding immediate disbursement of relief to farmers whose crops were affected during the northeast monsoon last year.

Party deputy coordinator R. Vaithilingam led the demonstration at Orathanadu in Thanjavur. Former Ministers R. Kamaraj and O.S .Manian led the protests in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

In Thanjavur district, demonstrations were staged at nine taluk headquarters of Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Thiruvaiyar, Budalur, Kumbakonam, Papansam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Pattukottai and Peravurani. Demonstrations were staged at Tiruvarur, Nannilam, Kudavasal, Valangaiman, Needamangalam, Mannargudi, Thiruthuraipoondi and Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district.

A large number of AIADMK cadre participated in a demonstration led by District Secretary Pounraj at Mayiladuthurai. Similar demonstrations were held at Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi and Kuthalam in the district.

The party cadre staged the demonstrations at Lalgudi and Musiri in Tiruchi district. While P. Kumar, district secretary (Tiruchi rural south) of the AIADMK presided over the demonstration held in front of the taluk office in Lalgudi, M. Paranjothi, district secretary (Tiruchi rural north) led the protest held at Musiri. They raised slogans against the DMK government for failing to extend compensation to the farmers.

Mr. Kumar said more than 20% of the standing paddy crop raised in delta region of the district were affected due to inundation. It had badly hit the farmers. The State government should have duly compensated them, but had not done so. It showed its indifference towards them.