Ahead of NE monsoon, renovation of six major tanks under way

Renovation of six major tanks in the Lower Vellar sub-basin in Perambalur district is fast underway. And the Public Works department hopes to complete the works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Six major tanks in Kunnam and Veppanthattai taluks have been taken up under the TN-Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation and Water Bodies Renovation and Management (IAMWARM) project at a total cost of ₹3.85 crore.

The project aims at improving irrigation and productivity of irrigated agriculture with effective integrated water resources management in river basin or sub-basins in the State.

The Peraiyur tank in Veppanthattai taluk and the Keeranur, Pennakonam, Okalur, Athiyur and Agaram Sigur tanks in Kunnam taluk are being renovated under the project.

More importantly, inlet channels to the tanks are also being renovated.

The tanks are located on the right bank of Vellar, with two of them on the upstream of Thozhuthur regulator and the rest on the downstream, PWD sources said.

The total water storage capacity of the six tanks is 4.95 million cubic metres. Once renovated, they will hold water to their full capacity. The bunds of the tanks, a total length of 18,400 metres, are being strengthened under the project.

Inlet channels for a length of about 24,700 metres are also being cleared of silt and renovated. Twenty-nine sluices and eight weirs are also being repaired.

About 985.22 hectares of agricultural lands will get irrigation directly from the tanks and another 200 ha will benefit indirectly through ground water recharge.

According to District Collector V.Santha, who inspected the progress of the works, nearly 60% of the project has been completed and the remaining works were fast underway.

She was accompanied by T. Dakshinamoorthy, Executive Engineer, and T.N.Prabakaran, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD Marudhaiyar Sub Division.

“We are expediting the works to complete it before the onset of the NE monsoon so that farmers dependent on the tanks can take up cultivation,” said a PWD official.