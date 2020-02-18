Aged woman gets back property, thanks to official action

Prompt intervention by the district administration saw the restoration of property worth ₹1.5 crore to an aged woman, who was allegedly neglected by her son.

The official action came after a 76-year-old woman petitioned authorities, pleading for retrieval of her property — a house — from her son.

Sources said Kaliammal of Santhanathapuram in Pudukottai Town was a widow and mother of five children including two sons. One of her sons died.

On January 6, she submitted a petition at the weekly grievances meeting chaired by Collector P. Uma Maheswari, saying that her son, Thiagarajan, was not taking care of her. Hence, the dhana settlement (gift deed) to him must be cancelled. She also stated that she was cheated by her son into making the settlement.

The Collector instructed the Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, to conduct an inquiry into the issue. Following the inquiry, officials cancelled the gift deed and restored the property in the name of Kaliammal under The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari handed over the official order to Kaliammal at the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, an official release said.