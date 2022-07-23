Aged woman dies after falling into trench in Tiruchi

A 62-year-old woman died when she fell into a trench dug up for underground drainage work on Koothapar road at Tiruverumbur early on Saturday.

According to sources, M. Saharbanu of Goodshed Road area got up around 3 am and went to attend nature’s call but did not return. As she did not return for long, her family members launched a search and found her dead in a trench that had about 20 feet of water. The trench was dug up for constructing a pumping station. No one had noticed her fall fell into it.

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot and removed the body to Government Hospital in Thuvakudi for post-mortem. Locals residents alleged that the carelessness of Tiruchi Corporation in implementing the underground drainage work had claimed the life of Saharbanu. The trench, which was dug up about three months ago, had not been closed yet.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Education, and Mayor M. Anbazhagan visited the spot and met the family members of the victim.