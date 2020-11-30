After six months, Gandhi Market traders resume business

Traders of Tiruchi Gandhi Market were allowed in to the premises following a cleaning drive undertaken by the corporation on Monday evening.

The wholesale vendors, who were elated, resumed business from 9 p.m.

Members of the Tiruchi Gandhi Market All Kinds of Wholesale and Retail Traders Association said that they were permitted to enter the premises at 6 am on Monday following which they began cleaning their shops which had been closed for over six months.

The market was closed following imposition of lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. Subsequently, an interim directive on a public interest litigation filed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the reopening of market, was lifted recently.

On Monday evening, a prayer meeting was organised at the entrance of the market and prayers were offered by Hindu, Christian and Muslim religious heads. “We want the blessings of all gods as we are ready to start business at our market,” said Ve. Govindarajulu, president, Tiruchi Gandhi Market All Kinds of Wholesale and Retail Traders Association.

Tiruchi Corporation cleaned the entire premises as it had been locked up for many months. A total of 110 tonnes of garbage was cleared out, and stormwater drains were repaired and cleared. “We have made all preparations, now it is upto the vendors to keep it clean,” the civic body said.

Mr. Govindarajulu said the association had decided that the wholesale vendors iould do business from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while retail vendors would keep their shops open from 5 a.m to 2 p.m. “From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., sanitary workers will clean and disinfect the area.”

Vehicles carrying produce to and from the shops must depart from the market premises by 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, the civic body asked the vendors to ensure that customers wore masks and maintained personal distancing.