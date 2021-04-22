Adulteration in edible oil detected

Food Safety officials on Thursday ordered a edible oil packaging unit at Sangilandapuram in the city to suspend operations after they detected a case of suspected adulteration.

The officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, inspected the unit on Thursday when palm oil was found packaged as refined sunflower oil. About 5,000 litres of such oil was kept for sales. Samples were collected and sent for testing, Dr. Ramesh Babu said in a press release.

About 5,410 litres of edible oil meant for sales were seized and the unit was ordered to suspend operations, he said and added that those indulging in adulteration of edible oil would face stern action.

Complaints of adulteration can be lodged by dialling 9585959595/9944959595/9444042322, he said.