HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional five-tiers to come up at the north rajagopuram of Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai

Sekarbabu and K.N. Nehru inaugurate the works to be taken up at a cost of ₹7.85 crore at the temple; they also inaugurate the Annadana Koodam at the Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur

November 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru serving “anna prasadam” to the devotees in the newly constructed Annadhana Koodam constructed near the Arulmigu Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur near Tiruchi.

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru serving “anna prasadam” to the devotees in the newly constructed Annadhana Koodam constructed near the Arulmigu Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ministers K.N.Nehru and Sekar Babu inaugurating the construction of additional tiers at the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Thursday.

Ministers K.N.Nehru and Sekar Babu inaugurating the construction of additional tiers at the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Thursday.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Thursday inaugurated the construction of additional five-tiers on the north rajagopuram of the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi. The project is to be executed at a cost of ₹7.85 crore.

The two Ministers declared open the Annadhana Koodam at the Arulmigu Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur near Tiruchi and served “anna prasadam” to the devotees at the new building. The Annadhana Koodam has been constructed at a cost of ₹89.6 lakh near the temple. The Ministers opened the office building of the temple’s Executive Officer which has been built at a cost of ₹31.95 lakh.

Earlier, Mr. Sekarbabu, accompanied by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, pulled the newly built wooden car made of teak for Lord Manicka Vinayagar at the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi. The new wooden car has been made with funds provided by a donor. The temple car is 7.6 metres in height with its width being 6.3 metres and its length being 5.1 metres, an official release said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.