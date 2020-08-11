Two die as car hits lorry

TIRUCHI

Two persons proceeding in a car from Chennai to Nagercoil to attend a condolence died and two others were injured when the vehicle hit a lorry from behind on Chennai - Tiruchi national highway at Pazhur diversion road near here on Tuesday. The lorry driver seemed to have suddenly turned right.

The car driver R. Siva, 30, lost control and dashed against the lorry. A passenger T. Vijayalakshmi, 45, of Royapuram in Chennai, sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to hospital. The injured S. Thirunamaperumal, 52, and T. Vignesh, 22, of Royapuram in Chennai were admitted to a private hospital here. The lorry driver M. Selladurai, 35, of Chinnakudi in Sivaganga district was detained. The bodies were sent to the Srirangam Government Hospital for post mortem. The Kollidam police are investigating, sources said.