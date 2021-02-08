Tiruchirapalli

Abandoned child handed over to NGO

An infant rescued from Koththatheru in Tiruvarur town recently was handed over to a Salem-based adoption centre.

According to official sources, the girl child was found abandoned on the roadside at Koththatheru on December 14 and it was shifted to the Government Medical College hospital, Tiruvarur. The child was in the hospital for the past one-and-half months and was handed over to a Salem-based adoption centre on Monday by Collector V. Santha who named the child Selvambigai before handing her to the adoption centre managers.

