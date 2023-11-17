Aavin registers record sale during Deepavali in Tiruchi

November 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, has registered record sale of sweets and ghee during the Deepavali season.

To cash in on the demand during the festival season, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Union decided to produce milk-based sweets a few years ago by using the available raw material and infrastructure in different parts of the State. The union fixed sales target to all 27 district units.

Tiruchi Aavin was set a target to sell 43 tonnes of sweets during the Deepavali season. It was said to have made a record sale of sweets.

According to sources, it sold about 40 tonnes of sweets, which is just three tonnes less than the target. Similarly, it is said that it had sold 53 tonnes of ghee during the festival season through the agents, Aavin parlours and outlets in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The current year sale of sweets was about nine tonnes more than the sale of 31 tonnes in 2022.

A senior official of Aavin-Tiruchi said that it was placed on top among 27 district-level unions in terms of sale of sweets this year. He attributed this to aggressive marketing and the support of all stakeholders.