Aanivara Asthanam: Holy gifts sent from Srirangam shrine to Tirupati

Holy gifts were sent from Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam to Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati on Tuesday in connection with Aanivara Asthanam celebration scheduled on Wednesday.

The holy gifts in the form of silk vastrams meant for Lord Venkatachalapathy and Goddess Alarmel Mangai Thaayar, fruits, dry fruits and garlands were taken to the sanctum sanctorum of the Srirangam temple and pujas performed in the morning. Thereafter, the gifts were carried by the temple elephant up to the Renga Renga gopuram entrance from they were taken to Tirupathi.

It is an annual thanksgiving traditional event as the idol of Sri Namperumal belonging to Srirangam temple was kept in safe custody at Tirumala for several years during the Muslim invasion.

Srirangam Temple Joint Commissioner P. Jayaraman and members of the Board of Trustees accompanied the holy gifts to Tirupati. The gifts would be presented to the Tirupati temple on Wednesday.

The holy gifts from Tirupati temple to Srirangam temple are sent on Kaisika Ekadasi day every year, said temple authorities.