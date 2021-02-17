Special mela to update Aadhaar details

A special drive would be conducted at designated post offices in central region from February 22 to 27 to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment and updation.
A press release says Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres are functioning at 373 offices in Central Postal Region between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To facilitate new enrolment and correction in existing Aadhaar cards, the special mela will be held at all these Post Office Aadhaar centres in the region.
The following services can be availed: new enrolment and mandatory biometric updation without any charge; demographic updation, changes in name, address, mobile number, email address and date of birth on payment of ₹ 50; and biometric updation on payment of ₹ 100.
For child enrolment, the following documents are required in original along with the physical presence of both the child and either of the parent; proof of identity and proof of address of either parent and birth certificate of the child. For mobile number and e-mail address updation, no document is needed and for other demographic updation, relevant documentary proof is required in original.
A dedicated customer line 0431-2419707 has been set up at regional office, Tiruchi, for Aadhaar related queries, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region-TN, said.
