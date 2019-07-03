A prodigy undefeated in spirit

N. Mohammad Afzal loves computers and cars, and thanks to his prodigious memory power, he is his family’s ready reckoner on anything from bank transactions to route maps.

“Even in our lowest moments, Afzal has had the most practical and sanguine attitude about his disability, and that has kept us motivated,” says his father Ahmed Nasir, a businessman based in the city.

Diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 7, Afzal slowly lost the use of his limbs, but remained active in academic pursuits. He passed his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams (written with the help of a scribe) with a total score of 419 in 2016 under the Samacheer Syllabus.

“I was unable to fulfil my dream of studying in NITT due to my personal circumstances, but my son is doing it,” says Mr. Nasir with pride. “While he has got admission to Civil Engineering in the first phase, we hope the authorities will consider him for Computer Science.”

Afzal also has his own YouTube channel, where he showcases his love for technology and gaming. He has taught himself to operate and assemble computer equipment, and prefers no special treatment when he is at home.

“We have adapted the design of our residence in Palpannai to allow him to move around in his wheelchair without assistance,” says his mother Shahida.

He is very excited to be part of a classroom after his many years of private study. And Afzal has just one response for those who may say hurtful things about him.

“I will simply ignore them,” he says with a smile.