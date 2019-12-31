A booklet on Mahatma

TIRUCHI

A woman in the city has produced a large booklet on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. The idea came to her as she read several books on the 'Father of The Nation', she said.

D. Suganthi Daisy Rani, conceived the idea of making a large book on October 2, as a keepsake, to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. To her, he is a source of inspiration, she says. Ms. Rani, a Tamil Nadu resource person for the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), has read several books on him.

“I attended a school event where children spoke so beautifully of Gandhi. I decided that I wanted to contribute too. I want the booklet to be a go-to medium where concise information on Gandhi is available,” she said.

The booklet, measuring 36 inches by 24 inches was custom-made for the purpose. Ms. Rani approached a printing press with the measurements and had it made to suit her needs. It has 150 pages and has one message per page.

“My intention was if any individual looked at even a single page of the book, they should be able to learn one thing about Gandhi. It starts with his birth, his childhood, relationship with his parents and his education and philosophies,” Ms. Rani says. The information to fill these pages came from the Internet and several books she read on Gandhi's life and teachings.

Ms. Rani intended to finish the book by the end of 2019, the year of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and has achieved it, she says.

“I have written 148 pages as of December 30. On 31st, I will write the last to pages. Once it is completed, I will approach the Education Department to help showcase it in city schools,” she says.