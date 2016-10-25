SDRF trains police personnel

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), comprising personnel of the Tamil Nadu Commando Force of the Tamil Nadu Police, has embarked on a mission to impart training in disaster management to select batch of police personnel serving in the coastal districts of the State .

A four-member team from the SDRF, armed with necessary paraphernalia, arrived in Tiruchi a few days ago to provide hands-on training specifically focussing on the ways to rescue people caught in floods to the men in khakis serving in the Central zone.

Police personnel from the coastal districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam are currently undergoing training in batches at the Commando Barracks located within the sprawling District Armed Reserve ground here. Theoretical and practical sessions are being conducted.

The basic training is for a period of three days for every batch during which the participants would be explained ways to rescue people caught in floods, to provide first-aid to victims, to rescue people trapped in building collapse in fire accidents, said a trainer from the SDRF.

The mandated task is to train a select band of 70 police personnel of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.

The SDRF team have brought a rubber boat that will be utilised during flood rescue, stretchers, life jackets, life buoys, ropes and first-aid boxes. Techniques to rescue people trapped in floods using ropes were also explained. The team has trained the first batch of police personnel of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Another batch from Thanjavur and Pudukottai were currently undergoing training here. The SDRF team is expected to be here till the month-end. As part of the exercise, the participants would be taken to the Cauvery river and trained in rowing rubber boat.

The exercise is being carried out on the instruction of the State government, the trainer said. The whole objective behind this exercise is to train 1,000 police personnel in the State, especially those serving in the coastal districts.

Another SDRF team is simultaneously imparting training to the police personnel of the south zone serving in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. The Tamil Nadu Commando Force personnel, who were in the SDRF, have been trained by National Disaster Response Force personnel.