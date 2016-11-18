Police to ensure smooth conduct of polls

The police have mobilised sufficient strength to ensure smooth conduct of polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies in consultation with the respective District Election Officer and Poll Observers and the Superintendent of Police.
In addition to local police and Central Armed Police Force, manpower strength has been augmented by drawing select group of men and officers from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. On the day of polling, around 1,300 personnel including four companies of CAPF would be deployed in the Aravakurichi constituency.
About 1,500 personnel including three companies of CAPF are to be deployed in Thanjavur constituency, sources said. The deployment of security personnel would be done as per randomisation which has been finalised.
The Aravakurichi constituency has 245 polling stations while it is 276 in respect of Thanjavur constituency. Police have identified a little over 50 critical booths in both segments where a team of four CAPF personnel would be posted in each one of them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor