Police to ensure smooth conduct of polls

The police have mobilised sufficient strength to ensure smooth conduct of polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies in consultation with the respective District Election Officer and Poll Observers and the Superintendent of Police.

In addition to local police and Central Armed Police Force, manpower strength has been augmented by drawing select group of men and officers from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. On the day of polling, around 1,300 personnel including four companies of CAPF would be deployed in the Aravakurichi constituency.

About 1,500 personnel including three companies of CAPF are to be deployed in Thanjavur constituency, sources said. The deployment of security personnel would be done as per randomisation which has been finalised.

The Aravakurichi constituency has 245 polling stations while it is 276 in respect of Thanjavur constituency. Police have identified a little over 50 critical booths in both segments where a team of four CAPF personnel would be posted in each one of them.