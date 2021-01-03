92 new cases in central region

The central districts recorded less than 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day with 92 persons testing positive in the eight districts on Sunday. The region recorded no death, according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.

All the districts in the region reported less that 30 cases of the viral infection on Sunday. Tiruchi reported 27 fresh cases, a rise over Saturday’s count of 17 cases. The fresh cases included primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

In Thanjavur, 23 patients tested positive, many of whom were asymptomatic and detected through the various fever camps held in the district.

In Karur, 16 patients, including residents of Kadavur and Gopalapuram tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, inter-district travellers from Dindigul also tested positive. Two patients were discharged from Government Medical College Hospital, Karur, on Sunday. A total of 15 active cases of which are 12 men and three women are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam reported 10 new cases each. Among them were local index cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, Pudukottai meanwhile, reported six new cases.

Ariyalur and Perambalur both reported no new cases for thea second consecutive day. Meanwhile, 200 throat swabs were lifted at Perambalur and 196 at Ariyalur from patients with symptoms of the viral infection and primary contacts and sent to the labs for testing.