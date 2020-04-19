900 rapid test kits allotted for Karur

900 rapid test kits for Karur

The State government had allotted 900 rapid test kits for Karur district, M. R. Vijayabaskar, Transport Minister, said on Sunday.

He told reporters after distributing assistance to the needy in Karur on behalf of the AIADMK that the kits had reached the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. It was sufficient for testing the patients for time being. The hospital would get the second batch of rapid test kits shortly.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said that seven more patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. With this, the number of discharged persons, who were treated for COVID-19, had gone up to 60. Multi-pronged strategies had been put in place to contain the virus as well as treating the patients. There was a special emphasis on restricting the people residing in containment areas. He said that 3,825 cases were filed for violating the curfew restrictions. A total of 2,905 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were seized from violators for venturing out on streets without valid reasons. More than 4,000 persons were arrested for curfew violation, and later released on bail.