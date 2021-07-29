8-year-old braveheart receives accolades

An eight-year-old boy of Thulukkampatti near Manapparai, who played a key role in rescuing a girl from a well, has received accolades.

According to sources, Guna (29), wife of Balakrishnan, had gone for collecting firewood along with her daughter Lithika (8). While Guna was collecting firewood, Lithika reportedly fell into a nearby well. Noticing her daughter falling into the well, Guna, who was not good at swimming, jumped into the well to save her. On hearing her cries, Logith, son of Chandrasekaran of the same village, who was playing nearby, rushed in and jumped into the well and managed to hold Lithika, preventing her from drowning.

On hearing an alarm raised by by Logith, the villagers rushed to the spot and brought them from the well. Despite their efforts, Guna drowned.

Upon hearing the information, Collector S. Sivarasu presented a cheque of ₹5,000 to Logith as a token of appreciation.“The boy’s presence of mind has saved the girl. He deserves appreciation,” Mr. Sivarasu said.