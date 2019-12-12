777 papers filed in Tiruchi

As many as 777 nominations were received for the rural local body election in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.
A majority of the nominations were for village panchayat wards. While 480 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 280 were filed for the post of village panchayat presidents. Sixteen nominations were filed for the post of panchayat union ward members and one for the district panchayat ward.
With this, the total number of nominations filed for the election in the district till Wednesday touched 985. This included 664 nominations received for village panchayat wards, 302 for village panchayat presidents, 18 for panchayat union wards and one for district panchayat ward.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.