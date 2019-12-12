777 papers filed in Tiruchi

As many as 777 nominations were received for the rural local body election in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

A majority of the nominations were for village panchayat wards. While 480 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 280 were filed for the post of village panchayat presidents. Sixteen nominations were filed for the post of panchayat union ward members and one for the district panchayat ward.

With this, the total number of nominations filed for the election in the district till Wednesday touched 985. This included 664 nominations received for village panchayat wards, 302 for village panchayat presidents, 18 for panchayat union wards and one for district panchayat ward.