Tiruchirapalli

777 papers filed in Tiruchi

more-in

As many as 777 nominations were received for the rural local body election in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

A majority of the nominations were for village panchayat wards. While 480 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 280 were filed for the post of village panchayat presidents. Sixteen nominations were filed for the post of panchayat union ward members and one for the district panchayat ward.

With this, the total number of nominations filed for the election in the district till Wednesday touched 985. This included 664 nominations received for village panchayat wards, 302 for village panchayat presidents, 18 for panchayat union wards and one for district panchayat ward.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
local elections
Tiruchi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 4:53:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/777-papers-filed-in-tiruchi/article30282522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY