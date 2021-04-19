Tiruchirapalli

75,000 saplings to be raised at Vengatachalapuram

Collector S. Divyadharshini on Monday began a drive to plant 75,000 saplings under Miyawaki technique at Venkatachalapuram near Lalgudi under the urban forestry initiative.

It would come up on 6 acres of land owned by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment. While the workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme will plant the saplings, volunteers and environmentalists will bear the cost of about ₹5 lakh for raising the saplings. The drive will be completed within four days.

S. Vaidhyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, said that drip irrigation would be used to raise the forest, which was aimed at the local people to enjoy the benefits of forest in their locality. The Venkatachalapuram panchayat would maintain the Miyawaki forest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 9:14:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/75000-saplings-to-be-raised-at-vengatachalapuram/article34360825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY