75 out of 89 petitions cleared immediately

THANJAVUR

Seventy-five out of 89 petitions received at the `jamabandhi’ held under the supervision of the Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver at Budalur Taluk Office on June 25 were settled immediately.

According to an official release, the Collector cleared six petitions seeking name transfer in the priceless house site pattas and 69 petitions relating to social security schemes after verifying the supporting documents.

He had also distributed assistances to the beneficiaries of schemes implemented through the Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

Later, the Collector inspected the paddy procurement process at the `Pudhu Kariyapatti’ direct purchase centre in Sengipatti taluk, the release added.