Tiruchirapalli

66-year-old man sentenced to 20 years RI

:

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a 66-year-old man for sexually assaulting a mentally ill girl.

According to the prosecution, P. Kalimuthu of Sevai Colony in Archampatti near Kulithalai, the accused, sexually assaulted the 16-year-old girl in his house on January 1, 2021. He committed the crime when her parents were away. She later narrated her ordeal to her parents. Based on a complaint, the All Women Police in Kulithalai registered a case against Kalimuthu.

A. Nazeema Banu, the Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who found the accused guilty, sentenced him to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Section 6 of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act.


