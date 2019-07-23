66 works taken up in Pudukottai district

Sixty-six works are to be taken up under the kudimaramathu scheme in the district at an estimated cost of ₹20.27 crore in an effort to augment water resources, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar has said.

Inaugurating a desilting work at Periyakulam under the scheme at Pinnankudipatti village in Annavasal block on Monday, Mr. Vijaya Baskar said 59 works were under way in the district.

Instructions have been given to the officials to execute the works qualitatively and properly before the onset of the monsoon season. A host of works are being carried out under the scheme, including desilting of water bodies and strengthening of bunds, in an effort to improve water resources.

The State government has accorded priority to execute the works, which are being carried out on a war-footing, he further said.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and government officials participated, an official release said.