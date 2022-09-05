6,500 students to benefit from Pudhumai Penn scheme in Tiruchi

Debit cards distributed to 613 students in the first phase

Debit cards distributed to 613 students in the first phase

About 6,500 students studying in arts and science and engineering colleges in Tiruchi district would benefit from the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance (Pudhumai Penn) Scheme.

Under the scheme, girl students, who studied from Class V to Class XII in State government schools would be given a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 till they complete their graduation or diploma. The scheme aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education institutions.

While the scheme was launched in Chennai by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, State Ministers and officials distributed the debit cards issued under the scheme to beneficiaries in the districts.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed the debit cards to 613 beneficiaries, who will get the assistance in the district in the first phase, in Tiruchi. The beneficiaries included 477 students from arts and science colleges, 83 engineering, 10 law, 23 medicine and 20 diploma/ITI students.

In Perambalur, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar distributed the cards. Initially, 446 students from the district would be given the assistance in the district, he said.