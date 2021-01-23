65 fresh cases, no death in central region

TIRUCHI
Six-five more persons tested positive for COVID 19 in districts in the central region on Saturday.
Tiruvarur district reported a rise in cases with 26 patients testing positive. Only eight cases were reported in the district on Friday.
In Nagapattinam, 14 patients tested positive while in the other six districts in the region, less than 10 fresh cases were reported.
Thanjavur reported nine fresh cases and Tiruchi seven. Most patients who tested positive were local index cases, asymptomatic patients and their contacts. Meanwhile, five patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
Karur reported three fresh cases. Among the patients who tested positive were residents from Mookanankuruchi and Nayakanur.
Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai reported an equal number of cases with two patients testing positive in each. The patients were all isolated cases or primary contacts.
