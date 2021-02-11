60 new COVID-19 cases reported

The central districts on Thursday recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19. The region recorded no death according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while Ariyalur district reported no fresh case for the second consecutive day.
All districts in the region, except Tiruchi and Thanjavur , reported less than 10 fresh cases.
Twenty patients tested positive in Thanjavur while in Tiruchi, 15. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts. In Tiruchi, eight patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
In Pudukottai, nine patients tested positive for COVID-19. Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur both reported six cases each.
Three cases were reported in Karur. Among those who tested positive were residents from Velayuthampalayam and Arungampalayam.
Perambalur reported one case for the viral infection, while Ariyalur reported no new case for the second consecutive day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath