Tiruchirapalli

59 fresh cases in central region

The central region reported 59 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reflecting a marked increase compared to the previous days. No patient succumbed to the illness.

The number of cases in Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported a slight increase. A total of 19 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, and 16 were infected in Thanjavur.

Nine patients were reported COVID-19 positive in Karur while seven cases were reported in Tiruvarur.

The five remaining districts continue to report a lower number of cases. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai registered two fresh cases each. Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, one patient each tested positive.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 9:19:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/59-fresh-cases-in-central-region/article38094170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY