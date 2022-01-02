59 fresh cases in central region

The central region reported 59 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, reflecting a marked increase compared to the previous days. No patient succumbed to the illness.

The number of cases in Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported a slight increase. A total of 19 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi, and 16 were infected in Thanjavur.

Nine patients were reported COVID-19 positive in Karur while seven cases were reported in Tiruvarur.

The five remaining districts continue to report a lower number of cases. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai registered two fresh cases each. Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, one patient each tested positive.